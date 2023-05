Vsevolod Kniazev, the head of the Supreme Court, suspected of receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes before the war monthly received USD 8,000 in wages.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in its property status for January 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kniazev earned UAH 214,000 in January, which at the rate at that time amounted to almost USD 8,000.

The payments were made by the Supreme Court.

Salary is indicated taking into account taxes and fees.

The declaration does not specify whether Kniazev received a prize and how much the salary, allowances and surcharges amounted to.

In December 2021, Kniazev received a salary of UAH 209,000.

In 2016, the President of the Supreme Court of the United States annually earned USD 258,100, or more than USD 20,000 every month. The judge of the Supreme Court - USD 246,800 for the year, the judge of the appellate district - USD 213,300, and the judge of the judicial district - USD 201,100.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kniazev is suspected of receiving almost USD 3 million in bribes from people around the businessman and former Verkhovna Rada member Zhevaho, who is on the international wanted list, for deciding in his favor.

By its decision on April 19, the Supreme Court upheld the said shares of Zhevaho, overturning the previous decision of the appeal.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev upon receiving a bribe of about USD 3 million (approximately UAH 110 million at the current rate).