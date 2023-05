Supreme Court Judges Involved In Corruption Tried To Influence Election Of Members Of High Qualification Commi

Judges of the Supreme Court involved in corruption tried to influence the election of members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

The national Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) director Semen Kryvonos announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Members of the criminal group wanted to exert influence on the election of members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges. There were such attempts," he said.

According to him, there are specific people behind it.

He also reported that the Supreme Court's corruption scheme back office existed at least since the beginning of the year.

He also stated that a bar association was involved in corruption schemes in the court, but did not specify its name.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing.

According to prosecutors, those involved in this scheme used such means of conspiracy as modeling behavior in case of exposure and had callsigns.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will ask the High Council of Justice to authorize the arrest of Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev and his suspension from office.

Large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court was discovered thanks to undercover detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.