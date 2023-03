France will double the number of 155 mm shells it supplies to Ukraine to 2,000 per month.

This was stated by the Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, in an interview with Le Figaro, European Pravda writes.

"Paris will supply the ground equipment necessary for Ukraine's counteroffensive: we are doubling the supply of 155-millimeter shells to 2,000 per month from late March," Lecornu said.

The Ukrainian military uses 155 mm projectiles, in particular, in the French Caesar howitzers and the German Pz 2000.

According to Lecornu, Paris will also "very soon" provide Ukraine with the promised SAMP/T air defense system. The Ukrainian military has already been trained on it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France will double the pace of production of Caesar self-propelled guns and Mistral surface-to-air missiles. The production of Ground Master air defense radars will also be accelerated. From September, they will be produced in the amount of 24 units per year.

In addition, French AMX-10RC wheeled tanks arrived in Ukraine in March, some of these vehicles are already on the front line.