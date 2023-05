Norwegian Equinor Transfers 2,000 Tons Of Methanol To Ukrgasvydobuvannia To Ensure Stable Production

The Norwegian energy company Equinor provided Ukrgasvydobuvannia joint-stock company with 2,000 tons of methanol to ensure stable gas production.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is a critically important raw material for the extraction, preparation and transportation of natural gas, and it has already been delivered to Ukraine. We are extremely grateful to our partners for their help in such a difficult time for Ukraine," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz.

According to him, the delivery of a 2,000-ton batch of methanol required complex logistical solutions.

Thus, for the first time during the activity of Ukrgasvydobuvannia this raw material was delivered from Europe by rail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided Ukrgasvydobuvannia with 6,000 tons of methanol, which is critically important for the extraction, preparation and transportation of natural gas.

In 2022, compared to 2021, Ukrgasvydobuvannia reduced production of natural gas (commercial) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

Ukrgasvydobuvannia is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.