US Provides 6,000 Tons Of Methanol To UkrGasVydobuvannya

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provides the UkrGasVydobuvannya state-owned natural gas producer with 6,000 tons of methanol critical for the extraction, preparation and transportation of natural gas.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the first batch of methanol has already arrived at the company's warehouses.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, UkrGasVydobuvannya has completely switched to the purchase of methanol from European suppliers. Assistance from USAID will provide an opportunity to create an additional reserve of strategic reserves and ensure an uninterrupted production process until the end of the heating season," the statement said.

In 2022, compared to 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas (commodity) production by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.