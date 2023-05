Ukraine has received a SAMP-T long-range anti-aircraft missile system, which was promised to be transferred by France and Italy. It was reported by the Italian edition of La Stampa.

"The French-Italian anti-aircraft missile system arrived in Ukraine, 20 local specialists will be engaged in its maintenance," the statement said.

Recall, earlier it was reported that Ukraine will have the best air defense in the world after receiving all the equipment promised by Western partners.

In Ukraine, the second division of Patriot air defense systems took combat duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that on the night of May 4, the Defense Forces eliminated the Russian Kh-47 missile - the Kinzhal (Dagger), which, as the enemy stated, has no analogues.

The Russian military is increasingly attacking the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones launched from the north.

There are about 25 aircraft near the border, with which Russia constantly bombards Ukraine with guided aerial bombs and other weapons.