Ukraine Will Have One Of Best Air Defenses In World After Receiving Everything Promised - Air Force

Ukraine will have the best air defense in the world after receiving all the promised equipment from Western partners.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this during a briefing, ZN.ua reports.

"I mean not only the borders, on the outskirts, but also Ukraine inside. Because critical infrastructure facilities, energy facilities, nuclear power plants are priority targets for the enemy. They often attack the substations themselves, which provide power to nuclear power units," Ihnat explained.

So Ukraine needs more SAMP/T, IRIS-T, NASAMS systems. And obviously we're still waiting for F-16, Ihnat added.

"We will have one of the best air defense systems when we get everything that the partners promised us, and replace the completely old fleet of Soviet equipment: both air defense systems and an aviation platform," the spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that on the night of May 4, the Defense Forces eliminated the Russian Kh-47 missile - the Kinzhal (Dagger), which, as the enemy stated, has no analogues.

The Russian military is increasingly attacking the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones launched from the north.

There are about 25 aircraft near the border, with which Russia constantly bombards Ukraine with guided aerial bombs and other weapons.