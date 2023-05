Over the past two days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have advanced in some places on the flanks around Bakhmut at a distance of 350 meters to 2 kilometers. The speaker of the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi stated this, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to the broadcast of the telethon.

"However, the enemy offers wild resistance. During the current day, 34 combat clashes occurred in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled our positions with different systems, with different artillery 479 times. There were four air raids," he said.

According to Cherevatyi, during the battles, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 149 invaders, and another 160 were wounded. At the same time, six occupiers were captured.

In addition, during the day, the Ukrainian military knocked out two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored vehicles, three enemy drones and a field depot with ammunition.

"The enemy is trying to capture the city itself, makes an incredible effort to do this. Our soldiers keep the defense there, showing the pinnacles of courage, heroism, endurance and ingenuity. And when there is an opportunity to attack the enemy on the flanks, this is all done," Cherevatyi said.

In addition, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut direction is the first success of offensive actions during the Bakhmut defense operation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted that in the north of Bakhmut they had to retreat to a "new line."

Also on Sunday, May 14, the Ukrainian defenders captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a significant area of ​ ​ forest in the area of Ivanivske. They also captured the invaders.