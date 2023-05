Chinese Special Representative Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 16 - Media

China's Special Representative for Eurasia and former Ambassador to Russia Li Hui will arrive in Ukraine on May 16 for a political settlement of the "Ukraine crisis." It was reported by Reuters on Monday, May 15.

On Monday, May 15, the special representative of China will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia and other European countries, which, according to Beijing, is aimed at discussing a "political settlement to the Ukraine crisis," the media reports.

Li Hui will visit Poland, France and Germany during a multi-day trip, the foreign ministry announced.

“He is the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, and his trip could coincide with the beginnings of a long anticipated counteroffensive by Ukraine to recapture territory seized by Russia.

Li will visit Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters on Monday, declining to provide further details. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the specifics Li's itinerary would be released in due course," it said.

China called the visit of the special representative a very good opportunity to promote dialogue with all parties, as well as clarify the results of all parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a long telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It was the first conversation between the president and the Chinese leader in all time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall that after a conversation with Xi Jinping, Zelenskyy appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to China. Pavlo Riabikin, who had previously held the chair of the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, took the post.