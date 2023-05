Ukroboronprom and the German defense concern Rheinmetall created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of tanks. In the future, the plant will also be engaged in the production of combat vehicles. It is reported by Handelsblatt.

"The relevant contracts have already been signed," said Armin Papperger, director of the German concern.

The plant, according to media reports, will be located on the territory of Ukraine. Papperger also said that Ukraine will benefit from the comprehensive transfer of technology and short-term supplies of military equipment from Germany. According to Papperger, Ukraine will benefit from the comprehensive transfer of technology and the short-term supply of military equipment from Germany. Rheinmetall will hold a 51 per cent majority in the new company and will also take over the company.

It is worth noting that Ukroboronprom has not yet commented on this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early March 2023 it became known that the German concern Rheinmetall began supplying automated intelligence systems that Ukraine had previously ordered.

And earlier, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that Rheinmetall is negotiating the construction of a tank plant in Ukraine.

We also reported that the German Krauss-Maffei Wegmann began testing the 155 mm ACS RCH 155. By 2025, Ukraine should receive 18 such artillery installations.