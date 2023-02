German KMW Begins Testing 155 mm RCH 155 Self-Propelled Guns, Which Will Enter Service With AFU

The German machine-building company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) began testing 155-mm RCH 155 self-propelled artillery installations, the first of which should be received by Ukraine.

It was reported by the German publication Welt am Sonntag.

The German government agreed on the construction of 18 RCH 155 self-propelled guns for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in September 2022.

The cost of building of the self-propelled howitzers is EUR 216 million. Funding will be provided from the fund of aid to Ukraine, previously created by the German government.

According to the publication, the production and delivery of RCH 155 howitzers can take about 30 months, that is, at least another two and a half years.

The RCH 155 self-propelled artillery installation was developed as a system development of Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers (PzH 2000), it was first introduced in 2014.

