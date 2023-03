The German defense concern Rheinmetall, as part of an order from the German government, begins supplying Ukraine with automated intelligence systems. This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These intelligence systems, known as SurveilSPIRE, consist of mobile observation towers with day and night video surveillance equipment, mini-drones with autopilot and a control system. The delivery also includes vehicles. The order value is in the double-digit millions of euros. The delivery has already started," the message says.

Rheinmetall cooperates in this project with the Estonian company DefSecIntel.

These reconnaissance systems are mainly used to monitor large areas of terrain with as few personnel as possible.

Rheinmetall already participates in several projects in support of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German Ministry of Defense signed a contract with one of the largest German manufacturers of military equipment, the Rheinmetall concern, for the production of 35-mm ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, which are in service with the Ukrainian military.

Germany has promised to hand over Leopard 2 tanks and Marder BMPs to Ukraine in March.