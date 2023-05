The Ministry of Defense will order Oplot tanks from the Ukroboronprom state concern for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov. It was stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense on Friday, May 12.

Reznikov tested the Oplot tank during a working visit to the Kharkiv Region with the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych and the director of the Ukroboronprom State Concern Yurii Husiev and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"I am convinced that in the tank coalition in the first ranks should be a Ukrainian tank, such as MBT Oplot... I love the cuisine and music of different peoples of the world, but in industry I remain an industrial Ukrainian protectionist. That is why it was decided that the Ministry of Defense will order Oplots from Ukroboronprom for the Ukrainian army," Reznikov emphasized.

According to him, at the front there must be an armored fist to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in the early fall.

At the same time, all Challenger 2 tanks promised by the UK are already in Ukraine.

Besides, Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark and Germany will be in Ukraine until the end of May.