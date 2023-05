Zelenskyy Holds Meeting Of Staff Regarding Advance On Front And Supply Of Ammunition And Missiles

On Friday, May 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard reports on the advance on the front and the supply of ammunition and missiles. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We heard the report of General Syrskyi, whose units stopped the enemy with overwhelming force and even pushed it back in some directions. General Tarnavskyi also reported on the current situation in the Tavria United Strategic Grouping of Troops. The Odesa and Pivnich United Strategic Grouping of Troops are also under control. Their primary needs were determined and we familiarized ourselves with the pace of equipping new brigades with equipment and ammunition," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that there were important reports at the Staff by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the General Staff and the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

At the meeting, long-term contracts for the supply of ammunition and missiles were reconciled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out effective counterattacks in the Bakhmut direction, and in some areas of the front, the enemy retreated by 2 km under the pressure of the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces, as the Ukrainian military awaits the delivery of promised Western aid.