The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin invited the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, to personally visit the positions of mercenaries in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This was reported by Prigozhin's press service on Friday, May 12.

The Concord company, owned by Prigozhin, published a document in which the owner of the Wagner mercenaries offers Shoigu to come to the front line in Bakhmut.

In it, Prigozhin reports that the Wagner PMC allegedly controls more than 95% of the territory of Bakhmut and continues its further offensive.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to conduct successful counterattacks on the flanks of the Wagner mercenaries, which are being held by personnel units of the Russian army.

"In view of the difficult operational situation, as well as your many years of experience in hostilities, I ask you to come to the territory of the settlement of Bakhmut and assess the situation yourself," says Prigozhin's appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, Prigozhin's press service published a video in which the owner of the Wagner PMC cusses out Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov against the background of mercenary corpses due to the alleged lack of ammunition among the Wagner mercenaries.

On the same day, Prigozhin stated that the Wagner PMС intends to continue fighting in Bakhmut until May 9, and the very next day it is allegedly going to go to the rear.

At the same time, on May 7, Prigozhin announced that the Wagner mercenaries had changed their minds about leaving Bakhmut, as the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation allegedly promised them ammunition.

We also reported that on May 9, the owner of the Wagner PMC complained about the escape of the Russian military, which led to successful counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several places in the Bakhmut area.

It will be recalled that on May 10, the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, confirmed the successful advance of the Defense Forces at several positions in the Bakhmut area.