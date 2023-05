Ukraine Fighting In 4 Directions Where Occupiers Concentrating Their Main Efforts. 44 Attacks Repelled During

Ukraine is fighting in 4 directions, where the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts, 44 attacks were repelled in the past day.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - 44 enemy attacks were repelled. The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka," the morning summary of the General Staff says.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The occupying state, the Russian Federation, continues to use the territory and material and technical base of the Republic of Belarus for the training and combat coordination of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, formed by mobilization.

Then these units are involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its offensive, battles continue in the city of Bakhmut.

During the past day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Stupochky.

It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and New York.

Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, May 11, the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 80 times, firing 339 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 4 times.

The enemy launched 6 missile strikes on Ukraine over the past day.