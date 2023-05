The enemy launched 6 missile strikes on Ukraine over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile attacks, in particular on the cities of Slovyansk, Kostiantynivka, and Zaporizhzhia," the morning summary of the General Staff reads.

In addition, 59 enemy airstrikes and 95 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas were recorded.

Civilians suffered, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the Russian Federation does not stop its terror tactics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, the enemy launched 23 missile and 43 air strikes, and launched 97 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The Russian occupiers probably need a pause to fire missiles at the enemy. Currently, as the command writes, there are 10 enemy warships in the Black Sea, including 2 surface-to-surface missile carriers. The sea is currently rough, but not critically.