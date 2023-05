During the past day, May 11, the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 80 times, firing 339 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 4 times. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

Thus, it is reported that the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, school buildings, hospitals, and the territory and buildings of two critical infrastructure enterprises in the city of Kherson.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed, four more were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the curfew will be shortened in Kherson from May 16. It will in action every day from 09:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.

On May 9, the Russian army shelled the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerskyi settlement community of the Kherson Region and destroyed the paramedic station there.

In total, Russian troops fired 354 shells on the Kherson Region on May 9. One person was injured.

Also, operational command South stated that the Russian invaders are attacking the coastal settlements of the Kherson Region with aerial bombs, because they are afraid of a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in several settlements in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region, the Russian invaders and local collaborators are curtailing the activities of the occupation administrations.