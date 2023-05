Occupiers fire over 350 shells in Kherson Region in last day, 1 person wounded

Russian troops fired 354 shells in the Kherson Region over the past day. One person was wounded.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 63 shelling cases firing 354 shells using heavy artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation!" wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the enemy shelled Kherson itself seven times.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, as well as the school, the first aid station, the territory, and the building of the shopping center. Due to the Russian aggression, one person was injured," Prokudin said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command announced that the Russian invaders are attacking the coastal settlements of the Kherson Region with aerial bombs because they are afraid of a counteroffensive of the AFU.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in several settlements in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region, the Russian invaders and local collaborators are curtailing the activities of the occupation administrations.