AFU receives several thousands of shells with depleted uranium for Challenger 2 tanks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have received several thousands of shells for British-made Challenger 2 tanks. Great Britain also handed over some depleted uranium projectiles.

This follows from the response by Minister of State for the Armed Forces of Great Britain, James Heappey.

A question by Kenny MacAskill, the Depute Leader of the Alba Party, was posted on the website of the British Parliament.

He asked how many depleted uranium projectiles the UK had supplied to Ukraine and how many were fired.

"We sent thousands of Challenger 2 munitions to Ukraine, including armor-piercing rounds with depleted uranium," Heappey's response reads.

He emphasized that due to operational security considerations, he does not intend to comment on the level of use of the provided ammunition by the Ukrainian military.

The mass media of the aggressor state of Russia wrote that the Russian embassy in Great Britain had already "reacted" to Heappey's message and promised that the United Kingdom would not be able to "avoid responsibility" for the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of March, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain stated that Russia was purposefully spreading fake information about the transfer of shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

The British agency noted that depleted uranium is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons, as Russian propaganda said.

It will be recalled that in February 2023, it became known that Great Britain agreed to transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

However, at the beginning of March, the ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, said that London wanted to supply twice as many tanks.