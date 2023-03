At an extraordinary online meeting on Friday, the Government of Slovakia decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Eduard Heger at a press conference, European Pravda writes.

Heger said at the briefing that the government unanimously approved the agreement on the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine and will provide the aircraft jointly with Poland.

"Today, the government unanimously approved the international agreement, on the basis of which the decision was made to provide Ukraine with MiGs and part of the air defense system Kub," Aktuality publication quoted Heger.

He also emphasized that the fighter jets will serve to protect Ukrainians, and not to use aircraft for attack.

Slovakia must receive EUR 900 million in compensation from allies for fighter jets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland may provide MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks.

In addition, the spokesman of the Polish government, Piotr Muller, said that the transfer of MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine will not weaken Poland's security, but, on the contrary, will strengthen it.