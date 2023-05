In many cities of the terrorist state of Russia, the address of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed by the song "Oi, u luzi chervona kalyna..." was broadcast. The corresponding video was collected and published by Telegram channel Insider on Thursday, May 11.

In Russian cities, visitors to various institutions and establishments unexpectedly heard Zelenskyy's address, in which the President of Ukraine suggested that Russians flee and mind their own business instead of attacking an independent state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, video instructions were shown in the capital of the aggressor state of Russia on how to properly pack a bug-out bag and what to do in case of chemical and nuclear attacks.

In April, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that everyone will see and feel the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the near future, and now is the time for the collapse of the Russian aggressor state.

On February 23, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the address of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was broadcast and the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

On February 17, Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the Kremlin is aware of the inevitability of the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula, which will once again become a popular Ukrainian resort.