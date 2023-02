The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi has said that the Crimean Peninsula will again become a popular Ukrainian resort after its de-occupation.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Skibitskyi told the ArmyInform news agency about the events related to the occupation of Crimea and the prospects of returning it to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

According to him, long before 2014, many indicators signaled a possible Russian escalation on the Crimean peninsula, but then authorities actually worked in Russia's interests and for years undermined the country's defense capabilities, and the aggressor systematically prepared for the capture of Crimea.

Skibitskyi stressed that at the moment the attitude towards Russia on the peninsula is changing.

"Ukrainian intelligence carefully tracks the dynamics of popular sentiment in the occupied Crimea, and the attitude towards Moscow on the peninsula changes both among those who have relatives affected by the war on the mainland of Ukraine, and the symptoms of the Russian occupation regime in Crimea after its atrocities and war crimes. After the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine in Crimea, a set of necessary programs will be implemented to restore a normal and safe life there. The Crimean peninsula will again become a popular Ukrainian resort," the representative of the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

He noted that the de-occupation of Crimea will include military, economic, socio-humanitarian and legal aspects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, intelligence reported that the occupation authorities of Crimea are preparing for the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to liberate the peninsula.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to start preparing a personnel reserve for the Crimea.