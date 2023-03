In the capital of the aggressor state of Russia, video instructions are being shown on how to properly pack a bug-out bag and what to do in case of chemical and nuclear attacks. On Sunday, March 26, Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, published the corresponding video in his Telegram.

"This is Moscow. They are already showing a video there - how to pack a bug-out bag. And it's alarming again," Honcharenko wrote.

Telegram channels note that this is how the "396th day of the Russian operation "Kyiv in 3 days" is passing, when videos about a bug-out bag began to be broadcast in the center of Moscow. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the aggressor country shows in detail how to properly assemble a bug-out bag, make a gauze bandage and even what to do in case of chemical and nuclear attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast are increasingly complaining about drone flights.

In Moscow, they began to actively cut down forests and park areas in order to place air defense systems there.

We will remind, in January 2023, an anti-aircraft missile complex was installed on the roof of the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Moscow.