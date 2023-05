President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes in the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and does not suggest that it may not be successful. Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in The Hague (the Netherlands), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was asked if the counteroffensive would not succeed, whether he was worried that the supply of weapons to Ukraine would decline.

"We believe in the success of our counteroffensive. This is very important.... We're really preparing for a counteroffensive and not thinking that we can't have success... I'm sure we'll get a result. I can't say that 100% success is guaranteed because no one knows that. I think it's not even right to talk about success if you lose people... Either way, we'll go ahead. We expect something from our partners...," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that he left the country for a short time so that Ukraine became stronger on the battlefield and brought bad news for the Russians.

He added that he was in The Hague near justice today, hinting at negotiations to create an international tribunal to prosecute those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Thursday, May 4, is on an official visit to the Netherlands, where he, in particular, visited the International Criminal Court.

Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine will receive modern fighters from partners after a successful counteroffensive.