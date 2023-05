Russia Keeps 2 Missile Carriers On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Salvo Can Reach 16 Missiles

There are 2 missile carriers with 16 Kalibr missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

"There are 2 missile carriers of the Black Sea Fleet remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total salvo is up to 16 Kalibrs," the message says.

There are 11 ships in the enemy grouping in total.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, took 14 ships, including 4 missile carriers, to the Black Sea on combat duty. The total salvo was up to 32 Kalibrs.

On the night of Tuesday, May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.