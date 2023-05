As of May 9, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation brought 14 ships to the Black Sea on combat duty, including 4 missile carriers. The total volley makes up to 32 Kalibrs. It was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, there are 2 enemy ships. In the Mediterranean Sea, up to 5 enemy ships are on combat duty, of which 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

So, in a day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following made a passage along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait:

to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 35 ships, of which 8 moved in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

36 ships to the Black Sea, of which 13 continued towards the Bosphorus Strait.

"Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS), turning off automatic identification systems (AIS), on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops on the night of Tuesday, May 9 fired 25 sea and air-based missiles at the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.