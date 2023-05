The State Property Fund has announced an online auction on June 6 in the ProZorro.Sales system for the privatization of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Commercial Sea Port (Odesa Region) with a starting price of UAH 184.9 million (excluding VAT).

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Guarantee fee for bidding is UAH 37 million (excluding VAT).

"The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi port is located on the western shore of the Dniester Estuary. It is located on 59 hectares of the main territory of the port (has exits to nine berths) and more than 5 hectares of the territory of the port station Buhaz (one berth) in the village of Zatoka. The port also includes nine vessels, four diesel locomotives, 18 portal cranes, 47 vehicles, etc. The buyer of the port is obliged to pay off debts from wages and before the budget within six months. Also, he will not be able to dismiss workers on his own initiative during this period," the report said.

According to the message, the starting price is calculated based on the carrying value of the assets of the port.

In 2022, the seaport received a profit of UAH 63,000, and in the 1st quarter of 2023 - a loss of UAH 4.5 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the State Property Fund determined LLC Ukrondinvest owned by businessman Vitalii Kropachov as the winner of the auction for the privatization of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Commercial Sea Port with an offer of UAH 220 million.

However, the auction for the sale of the port was deemed unsuccessful, as no funds were paid for the facility by the previous winner.