The State Property Fund (SPF) will re-put up for privatization the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Commercial Sea Port (Odesa Region).

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the last auction for the sale of the port did not take place, since the previous winner did not pay funds for the object.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund determined LLC Ukrondinvest owned by businessman Vitalii Kropachov as the winner of the auction for the privatization of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Commercial Sea Port with an offer of UAH 220 million.