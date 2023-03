SPF Determines Ukrondinvest Winner Of Auction For Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Seaport Privatization With Offer Of U

The State Property Fund has determined LLC Ukrondinvest owned by businessman Vitalii Kropachov as the winner of the auction for the privatization of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Commercial Sea Port (Odesa Region) with an offer of UAH 220 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Economy reports that during the auction, the value of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi seaport increased 2.3 times (from UAH 93.8 million of the starting price).

3 participants competed for the right to privatize the port: Ukrondinvest LLC, Port Akkerman LLC and MOSTOBUD UA PrJSC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPF determined the Elixir Ukraine company with an offer of UAH 201 million as the winner of the auction for the privatization of the Ust-Dunaisk seaport.