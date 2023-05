President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Karasevych as Ambassador to the Netherlands. This is stated in decree No. 267 of May 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From the end of 2021, Karasevych worked as the Director General of the Directorate for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnerships of the Office of the President and was a member of the working group on the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, Zelenskyy fired Maksym Kononenko from the post of Ambassador to the Netherlands and from the post of permanent representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons concurrently. In March 2023, Zelenskyy appointed Kononenko as Ambassador to Estonia instead of Maryana Betsa. Kononenko was the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands from December 2021 to September 2022.

On May 4, Zelenskyy paid an official visit to the Netherlands, where he visited the International Criminal Court and an air force base.