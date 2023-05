Occupiers shell Kherson 10 times using heavy artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation on May 10

Last day, the Russians shelled the Kherson Region 90 times, and Kherson was shelled ten times.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Over the past day, the enemy has shelled 90 times and fired 461 shells from heavy artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 10 times. The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, the territory of the plant in Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed, and another was injured," the message reads.

Regarding the evacuation of the population, Prokudin noted that 95 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers had previously fired 23 rockets into Ukraine.

Overnight into May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.