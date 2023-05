The Russian occupiers fired 23 rockets into Ukraine yesterday.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 23 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out 97 attacks using MLRSes," the General Staff said.

The enemy used rockets of various types for rocket attacks, and most of them were destroyed by our defenders.

Five S-300 missiles hit the cities of Kupiyansk, Sloviyansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high because the enemy continues its terror tactics.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU shot down the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile with the help of the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system previously received from the United States.

As of 11:30 a.m. on May 8, fifteen enemy ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, including four Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 32 missiles.

Out of desperation, Russia may begin deploying its strategic stockpile of missiles.