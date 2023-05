The East of Ukraine remains the epicenter of hostilities, for a day not a single position in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, was lost. It was stated in a message on the Telegram channel of Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on Wednesday, May 10.

Maliar noted that on the border with Belarus there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups, on the border with the Russian Federation in the border areas, the occupiers continue to hold a military contingent, and in the south of Ukraine the Russians stand in defense. The epicenter of the fighting remains the east, where the enemy is advancing in five directions at the same time - Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Lyman and Shakhtarsk.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy makes the most efforts. Wagnerites from all other areas where they performed combat missions were pulled to Bakhmut. In those directions, they were replaced by the military of the regular Russian army. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense of Bakhmut and the outskirts of the city. No position in Bakhmut has been lost in a day," the report said.

In all directions during this day, the actions of the enemy were unsuccessful, Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted effective counterattacks in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region.

On May 10, the former head of the Azov National Guard regiment, a serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade Andrii Biletskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked on the Bakhmut direction and liberated 9 square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.

On May 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the statement of the head of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin that the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces had fled from Bakhmut.

On May 9, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the escape of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade in the Bakhmut area.