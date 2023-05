2 UAVs Attacked Object Of Occupiers In Voronezh Oblast. In Social Networks They Write About 14 Victims

Two unknown unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked a military facility in the Voronezh Oblast of the aggressor country.

The governor of the Voronezh Oblast Alexander Gusev wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, this morning air defense shot down two allegedly Ukrainian drones that were trying to attack the object of the Russian occupation army.

"As a result of the impact measures, one of them deviated from the course and fell, the other was destroyed by fire," Gusev wrote.

He did not specify where exactly the incident with the unknown drones took place.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote with reference to its own sources that the drones attacked the training ground of the Russian military.

According to the channel, 14 servicemen of the occupying army were injured as a result of the UAV attack. There are no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the authorities of the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation reported an attack by an unknown UAV. Air defense was allegedly able to shoot it down, the wreckage of the drone damaged a residential building.

We also reported that on May 5, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. Before that, it was allegedly attacked by a Ukrainian UAV.

And the day before that, on May 4, the Novoshakhty Oil Products Plant, located in the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, was attacked by an unknown drone.