UAV attacks an oil refinery in Rostov Oblast. Almost a year ago, it was attacked by 2 drones

An unknown unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked the territory of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation. A fire has been reported at the facility.

This follows from a statement by regional authorities and Russian Telegram channels.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov Oblast, wrote on social networks that an unknown drone attacked a structure being built in the plant's territory.

According to him, the aircraft crashed into an inter-unit overpass, after which it exploded.

"The fire that arose due to the explosion was immediately extinguished. Firefighters were not involved in extinguishing the fire; the company's services extinguished the fire," Golubev wrote.

The Russian Telegram channel BAZA also reported on a drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant. The channel claims that an allegedly Ukrainian drone attacked the enterprise.

It should be noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not comment on this information.

No information about the nighttime drone attack has been published on the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant website.

We will remind you that this company is not the first to be attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. In June 2022, the plant was attacked by two drones, which caused a fire.

As Ukrainian News reported, a fire broke out earlier today, May 4, a tank of an oil refinery caught fire in the Russian village of Ilskoe in the Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation.

On Wednesday, May 3, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, near the illegally built Crimean bridge.

We also reported that on April 29, in occupied Sevastopol, part of an oil depot of Russian troops burned down. According to Ukrainian intelligence, ten tanks with a capacity of 40,000 tons burned.