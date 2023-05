As of 11:30 a.m. on May 8, 15 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 4 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total volley of up to 32 missiles. It was reported in the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sea of Azov, there is 1 enemy ship; in the Mediterranean Sea, up to 5 enemy ships are on combat duty, of which 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

In a day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following made the passage along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait: to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov - 6 ships, of which 1 moved in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 18 ships, of which 2 continued towards the Bosphorus Strait.

"Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS), turning off automatic identification systems (AIS), on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov," the Navy added.

Recall that during the Russian attack of Ukraine on the night of May 8, the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 35 units of Iranian-made Shahed barrage ammunition. At the same time, 100% of enemy drones were shot down, which the occupiers sent for strikes on Kyiv.