Out of desperation, Russia may begin using its strategic stockpile of missiles. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

According to her, two Russian surface missile carriers remain on combat duty in the Black Sea. The threat of a missile attack remains high.

"16 high-precision missiles can be used on Ukraine. We see that the enemy is driven to despair and can cross the red line beyond which the strategic stockpile of missiles begins, which should not be touched," Humeniuk said.

It will be recalled that the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, reported that the occupiers attacked Kyiv at night with the use of barrage ammunition of the Shahed type, as well as missiles, probably of the ballistic type. All enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed. At the same time, it was emphasized that the information is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv, as a result of falling debris from downed enemy air targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts, cars parked nearby and the road surface were partially damaged.

Law enforcers published a photo of the wreckage discovered in the capital.

This night, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones and a reconnaissance drone, in total, the enemy used up to 24 Shaheds for attacks.