The national nuclear power generating company Energoatom will reload the power units with fresh nuclear fuel and carry out planned repair work to ensure their effective operation during the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024.

This follows from a statement by Energoatom, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the corresponding schedule is synchronized with the Ministry of Energy and other generating companies in such a way that consumers do not feel the impact of the repair campaign.

"The lack of electricity from the production of power units will be compensated for by including thermal stations and imports from abroad. In addition, in the warm season, the generation of renewable energy increases, and therefore the completion of the repair campaign, although extremely difficult, will take place with minimal challenges for the energy system and Ukrainians," the message says.

According to the report, in the autumn-winter period of 2022-2023, nuclear generation provided about 55% (and on some days, this indicator even reached 65%) of the total electricity consumption in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), which includes 42 system operators from 35 countries, agreed to increase the technical capacity of electricity import into Ukraine from 850 MW to 1,050 MW.

Ukraine hopes to increase the volume of electricity imports from the European Union to 2 GW.