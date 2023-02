Ukraine hopes to increase the import of electricity from the European Union to 2 GW. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We also hope for the intensification of cooperation on the restoration and transformation of the energy sector of Ukraine: both in the matter of expanding the possibilities of importing electricity up to 2 GW into Ukraine, and supporting the projects of decentralization of our energy system. For example, the initiation of a large-scale program for the production of solar energy by Ukrainian households and communities," he wrote.

Shmyhal said that on Thursday, February 2, he and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen opened joint consultations of the government of Ukraine and the European Commission.

He noted that over the past year, Ukraine has made extraordinary progress in European integration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the D.Trading company, which is part of DTEK, started importing electricity from Europe. Currently, the capacity allows for the import of approximately 500 million kWh per month, which is equivalent to the consumption of 2 million households for an entire month. In general, this volume can potentially amount to approximately 1 billion kWh every month. For this, it is necessary to expand the capacity of interstate crossings with neighboring European countries, in particular with Romania and Hungary.

In December, the Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine needs a decision from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, network members are 42 system operators from 35 countries) to increase the volume of electricity imports.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced guarantees of uninterrupted electricity supply to industrial consumers importing electricity from the European Union.