ENTSO-E agrees to increase possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine to 1,050 MW

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has agreed to increase the technical possibility of electricity import into Ukraine from 850 MW to 1,050 MW.

This follows from a statement by Ukrenergo posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Now it will be possible to import up to 1,050 MW of power from the Continental Europe zone to the Ukraine/Moldova block, which is 200 MW more than before. In the coming weeks, the operators of the Continental Europe transmission system ENTSO-E will consider further increasing the throughput based on the evaluation of the power systems between continental Europe and Ukraine-Moldova in both directions," the message reads.

The message recalls that the ENTSO-E decision on the gradual expansion of opportunities for electricity export/import was adopted on June 7, 2022, less than three months after synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems.

At the same time, on June 30, the available capacity with the European power system was 100 MW and continued to increase gradually to 850 MW.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, ENTSO-E agreed to increase the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine to 850 MW in March.

Ukraine hopes to increase the volume of electricity imports from the European Union to 2 GW.