The Verkhovna Rada has introduced transparency in defense procurement (but for the information on the procurement of goods, works and services for defense purposes that constitute state secrets).

264 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 8381 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Reporting on defense procurements (but for the procurements that constitute state secrets) by state defense customers is introduced in terms of information, the publication of which is simultaneously necessary for transparency of the procurement process and ensuring the protection of state customers from military threats.

The document establishes a requirement for the publication in the electronic procurement system of a report on a defense procurement agreement concluded without the use of an electronic procurement system, and notification of amendments to the essential conditions of such an agreement (but for the information on the procurement of goods, works and defense services constituting state secrets).

It is also planned to publish reports on the above-mentioned defense procurements that have been carried out since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, except for those that constitute state secrets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economy is working on the creation of a separate section in the ProZorro electronic system for the procurement of food for the army.

On January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and resigned after a scandal with the procurement of food for the military.