The enemy is trying to capture Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar," the General Staff reported.

In the past day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut and Predtechyne settlements. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliyivka, Druzhba, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the Avdiyivka and Pervomaiske districts of the Donetsk Region last night, without success.

It shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Netaylove of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles into the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv

In total, during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 8, the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 35 Shahed barrage ammunition of Iranian production.