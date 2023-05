In Kyiv, as a result of falling fragments of downed enemy air targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts, cars parked nearby and the road surface were partially damaged.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this.

"As a result of the shooting down of enemy aerial objects in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital, debris fell on various streets around about 10 buildings. As a result of the falling debris, parked cars (the number is to be specified) and the road surface were partially damaged," Popko said.

It is noted that there is no information about the injured citizens, the rest is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones and a reconnaissance drone that night; in total, the enemy used up to 24 Shaheds for attacks.

It is noted that combat work was conducted in the northern, central and southern regions of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile weapons, aviation and mobile fire groups were used in the areas of responsibility of the South and Center air commands.