Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company, has increased its average daily oil production by more than 100 tons.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In particular, the transfer to another horizon of one well in the Eastern Oil and Gas Region allowed for an average daily production rate of 34.1 tons of oil. As of the end of March, 1,100 tons of oil and 100,000 cubic meters of oil gas have already been received from this well," said Serhii Koretskyi, director of Ukrnafta.

In addition, he said, more than ten complex operations were carried out at other fields.

"Thanks to these works, some wells managed to increase production by 4 times, which together brought more than 100 additional tons of daily oil production and about 30,000 cubic meters of oil gas," Koretskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta finished the first quarter with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% to 1.45 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% to 1.37 million tons compared to 2021.

Previously, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR), and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the state's property during the martial law period.

Upon its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.