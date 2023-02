In 2022, the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% year over year to 1.37 million tons.

Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi said this in an interview with Business Censor, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The drop in production in 2022 was 8.6%. At the same time, there was a drop in every previous year starting from 2007 to 2017. In 2018, it was possible to stop this drop. Historically, the largest volume of oil production by Ukrnafta was in 2006, 3,897 million tons. In 2007 - already less, but still not bad, 3.161 million tons. In 2009 - 2.8 million tons. In 2011 - 2.4. In 2014 - 1.887 million tons. Then it was lower and lower, and here we can already see the last three years. In 2019, Ukrnafta produced 1.5156 million tons of oil. In 2020 - 1.500 million tons. In 2021 - 1.499 million tons," he said.

According to Koretskyi, part of the company's deposits is located in the west of Ukraine, while European and Ukrainian companies are interested in their development.

"Now we have started many negotiations. We are dividing the production assets into several components. The first is the intensification, which we can carry out in-house and increase the throughput. The second block is the explored reserves and geology, which shows that we can drill three new wells this year. And in the same year to conduct preparatory work for drilling at least eight in the next. This is a lot, because in recent years Ukrnafta has, at best, drilled one well per year. There are things that we ourselves will not be able to do due to lack of funds and techniques. And, perhaps, from the point of view of risk distribution in this difficult period. And we will offer it to potential partners," Koretskyi said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2021, Ukrnafta maintained its oil production rate at 1.5 million tons year over year.

In November 2022, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

The shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.