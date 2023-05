Warehouses With Humanitarian Aid From Red Cross Burned Down Due To Missile Attacks On Odesa

As a result of missile attacks on Odesa, warehouses with humanitarian aid from the Red Cross burned down.

This was announced by the Red Cross of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 8, a 1,000-square-meter warehouse of the Odesa Regional Organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine was destroyed as a result of a missile attack on Odesa.

The fire completely destroyed the humanitarian aid that was in the warehouse.

Currently, the provision of humanitarian aid and the activities of some projects of the Odesa regional organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine are suspended.

Also, the mobile hospital of the Mykolaiv regional organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine was damaged due to the rocket fire on the Mykolaiv Region that occurred on May 7. As a result of the hit, some of the medical equipment, technical means and furniture that were there became unusable for further use.

The liquidation of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing, after which the hospital will work as usual, but in another place.

Employees and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a person was killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the warehouse of one of the food enterprises in the Odesa Region.

On the night of May 8, Russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa Region with Kh-22 missiles. They visited the premises of the food enterprise, as well as the recreation area on the Black Sea coast.

A total of eight launches were carried out from the area of Cape Tarkhankut (temporarily occupied Crimea). It is reported that some of the missiles did not reach their targets.