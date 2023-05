Enemy attacks Odesa with Kh-22 missiles at night; targets were a warehouse and recreation area

Overnight into May 8, Russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa Region with Kh-22 missiles. They aimed at the premises of the food enterprise and the recreation area on the Black Sea coast.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

The enemy conducted a missile attack on Odesa using strategic aviation planes. It is reported that the Russians directed X-22 missiles at the warehouse of one of the food enterprises and the recreation area on the Black Sea coast.

According to Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the People's Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the Russian invaders attacked еру Odesa Region at around midnight using Tu-22m3 long-range bombers. A total of eight launches were made from the area of Cape Tarkhankut (temporarily occupied Crimea).

It is reported that some of the missiles did not reach their targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 8, the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down all 35 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.