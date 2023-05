As a result of a Russian attack on the warehouse of one of the food enterprises in the Odesa Region a person was killed.

Serhii Bratchuk, head of the Civic Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"Odesa Region. The security guard of the warehouse where an enemy missile was hit was killed. His body was found under the ruins..." the message says.

It will be recalled that earlier rescuers extinguished a fire that occurred due to a hit in one of the warehouses of the logistics infrastructure. Three workers were reported to have suffered minor injuries, and one person was reported missing.

It was indicated that rescue operations were ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 8, Russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa Region with Kh-22 missiles. They hit the premises of the food enterprise, as well as the recreation area on the Black Sea coast.

A total of eight launches were carried out from the area of Cape Tarkhankut (temporarily occupied Crimea). It is reported that some of the missiles did not reach their targets.

Also, during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 8, the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 35 Iranian-made Shahed barrage munitions. At the same time, 100% of the enemy drones sent by the occupiers to attack Kyiv were shot down.