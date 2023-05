In Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, units of the Russian occupation army and mercenaries of the Wagner PMC are regrouping. This indicates the intention of the enemy to continue offensive actions in the city and its surroundings.

The corresponding statement was made by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a comment to UNIAN.

Syrskyi again visited the Bakhmut direction, where he met with the commanders of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. They discussed measures to improve Bakhmut's defenses and inflict maximum damage on the Wagner mercenaries.

According to the commander, in recent days the occupiers have been regrouping troops on the front line in the Bakhmut area. Also, the enemy increased the intensity of shelling from heavy weapons and began to use more advanced equipment.

Syrskyi emphasized that such actions of the occupiers indicate that they have not changed their plans to capture Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar stated that Russian troops are aiming to capture Bakhmut by May 9. For this purpose, additional detachments of Wagner mercenaries were drawn into the city.

And earlier today, on May 7, the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the mercenaries were promised to hand over the necessary ammunition. For this reason, they will not leave Bakhmut and continue fighting.

It will be recalled that, according to American intelligence, since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have lost 100,000 people killed and wounded in the Bakhmut area. Approximately 10,000 of those killed were mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.